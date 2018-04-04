Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $411.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post $411.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.89 million to $415.20 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $417.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $411.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

RRR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. 592,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,899. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,307.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 763.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

