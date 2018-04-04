Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VeriFone Holdings, Inc. (PAY) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that VeriFone Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for VeriFone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.33. VeriFone reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that VeriFone will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VeriFone.

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). VeriFone had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of VeriFone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of VeriFone from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriFone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of VeriFone in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriFone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriFone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriFone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of VeriFone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. VeriFone has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1,697.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.76.

VeriFone declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About VeriFone

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

