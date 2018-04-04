Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to post $4.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.39 million and the lowest is $3.05 million. Acceleron Pharma posted sales of $3.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year sales of $4.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $42.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $17.40 million to $170.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 804.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XLRN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

XLRN stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.20. 146,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,984.81, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.39. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Rovaldi sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $96,123.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,399 shares of company stock worth $3,326,839. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its research focuses on key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair, particularly the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (TGF-beta), protein superfamily.

