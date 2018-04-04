Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cavium Inc (CAVM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) will announce sales of $259.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cavium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $265.00 million. Cavium reported sales of $229.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cavium will report full year sales of $259.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cavium.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.05 million. Cavium had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cavium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cavium from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Cavium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

Cavium stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,778.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Cavium has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

In other news, VP Anil Kumar Jain sold 20,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,935,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,771,222.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $697,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,568.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,962 shares of company stock valued at $31,361,100 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVM. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavium during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cavium during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cavium during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavium during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cavium by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

