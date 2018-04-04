Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eleven Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Eleven Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eleven Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eleven Biotherapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eleven Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Eleven Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,043,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,306. Eleven Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eleven Biotherapeutics by 1,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 427,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 388,502 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Eleven Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eleven Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eleven Biotherapeutics

Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biologic oncology company, focuses on the design and development of targeted protein therapeutics (TPTs). It develops products based on its proprietary TPT platform and focused on addressing areas of unmet medical needs in cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium that is in Phase 3 clinical trial in the United States and Canada for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Proxinium for use in treating squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

