Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott International Inc (MAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Marriott International reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.41.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.47 per share, for a total transaction of $35,367.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Blake Marriott sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $143,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,961.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,041,164. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,026. The company has a market capitalization of $49,580.51, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

