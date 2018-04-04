Zacks: Brokerages Expect Match Group Inc (MTCH) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Analysts predict that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Match Group had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. BidaskClub downgraded Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.79 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr downgraded Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.61 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Match Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Match Group has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11,727.61, a PE ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, CFO Gary Swidler sold 90,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,297.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,836,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $451,243.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,686 shares in the company, valued at $904,739.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 721,437 shares of company stock worth $28,580,747. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-brokerages-expect-match-group-inc-mtch-to-announce-0-24-eps.html.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.