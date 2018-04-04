Zacks: Brokerages Expect WGL Holdings Inc (WGL) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WGL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. WGL reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WGL will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WGL.

WGL (NYSE:WGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. WGL had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $652.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of WGL (NYSE:WGL) opened at $84.23 on Friday. WGL has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $4,319.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is an increase from WGL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. WGL’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGL. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in WGL by 58.6% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,585,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,516,000 after acquiring an additional 586,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WGL by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,663,000 after acquiring an additional 259,300 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in WGL by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 282,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 232,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WGL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,537,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,303,000 after acquiring an additional 116,890 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in WGL by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 335,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,773,000 after acquiring an additional 87,995 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

