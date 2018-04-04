Zacks: Cogint, Inc. (COGT) Given $6.22 Average Price Target by Analysts

Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.22 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cogint an industry rank of 79 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cogint alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Chardan Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cogint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cogint in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Cogint stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Cogint has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $241.40, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,828,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,340.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 122,000 shares of company stock worth $355,400. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cogint stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cogint at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Cogint, Inc. (COGT) Given $6.22 Average Price Target by Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-cogint-inc-cogt-given-6-22-average-price-target-by-analysts-updated.html.

About Cogint

Cogint, Inc, a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogint (COGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.