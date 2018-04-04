Zacks: Evolus Inc (EOLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $22.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Evolus an industry rank of 175 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOLS. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Evolus stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. 118,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,888. Evolus has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company. The Company is focused on providing physicians and aesthetic procedures and treatments. It also focuses on offering the self-pay aesthetic market and its product candidate, PrabotulinumtoxinA (DWP-450), is an injectable 900 kilodalton, or kDa, botulinum toxin type designed to address the needs of the large and growing facial aesthetics market.

