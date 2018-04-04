Zacks: FBL Financial Group (FFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 43 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of FBL Financial Group (FFG) opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,742.30, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.91. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $59.75 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.56 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 8.52%. sell-side analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBL Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc sells individual life insurance and annuity products under the brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services. The Company’s segments are Annuity Segment, which sells a variety of traditional annuity products; Life Insurance Segment, which sells a range of traditional and universal life insurance products, and Corporate and Other segment, which provides various support operations, corporate capital and other product lines.

