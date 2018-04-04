Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Arotech Corporation operates two business divisions: Electric Fuel Batteries — developing and manufacturing zinc-air batteries for military and homeland security applications and developing electric vehicle batteries for zero emission public transportation; and Arotech Defense — consisting of IES Interactive, which provides advanced high-tech multimedia training systems for law enforcement and paramilitary organizations, MDT Armor, which provides vehicle armoring for the military, industrial and private sectors, and Arcon Security. “

Shares of ARTX stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,532. The stock has a market cap of $79.36, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.39. Arotech has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Arotech had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Arotech will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jon B. Kutler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arotech by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arotech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division.

