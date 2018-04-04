B2Gold (BTG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “B2Gold Corp. is involved in the exploration and development of gold. The company’s assets are situated in Nicaragua, Colombia, Namibia and Uruguay. B2Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.73 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.69 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,655,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,815,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-b2gold-btg-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. (B2Gold) is a Canada-based gold producer with approximately four operating mines and one mine under construction. The Company has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration projects in various countries, including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, Chile and Nicaragua. Its material mineral properties consist of three mines and one mine under construction: Otjikoto mine, an open pit gold mine located approximately 300 kilometers north of Windhoek, the capital of Namibia (Otjikoto Mine); Masbate mine, an open pit gold mine, located near the northern tip of the island of Masbate, over 360 kilometers south-east of Manila (Masbate Gold Project); La Libertad mine, an open pit gold mine located over 110 kilometers due east of Managua and 32 kilometers northeast of Juigalpa, Nicaragua (La Libertad Mine), and Fekola gold project, an open pit gold mine under construction located approximately 40 kilometers south of the city of Kenieba, Mali (Fekola Project).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B2Gold (BTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.