Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Honeywell’s diversified business portfolio has the potential to earn consistent above-average returns and mitigate operating risks. The company’s diligent focus on working capital management, free cash flow generation and a conservative balance sheet remain key positive attributes amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. With a flexible yet disciplined focus on cost and productivity, Honeywell remains focused on increasing its presence in high-growth regions. The stock has outperformed the industry in the last six months. However, the company is susceptible to material price inflation, which erodes its profitability. Given its international presence, Honeywell also faces unfavorable foreign currency movements, making an impact on its top-line growth. A geopolitical impasse due to various conflicts and disruptions may further affect the company’s international operations in key markets.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Honeywell International from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.07.

HON traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $142.73. 727,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,909. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $122.40 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $107,107.63, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $3,813,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in Honeywell International by 32.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 737,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179,418 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 64.3% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

