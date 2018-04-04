Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novanta (NOVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NOVT. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Novanta has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $1,804.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $491,617.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,187 shares in the company, valued at $10,231,587.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,394 shares of company stock worth $1,480,917 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novanta (NOVT) to Hold” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-novanta-novt-to-hold.html.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, formerly GSI Group Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems. The Company’s segments are Photonics, Vision and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including carbon dioxide (CO2) laser sources, laser scanning and laser beam delivery products, to customers around the world.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.