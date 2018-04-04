PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 417. The company has a market cap of $2,471.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.23. PageGroup has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PageGroup (MPGPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-pagegroup-mpgpf-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in the United States and internationally. It offers recruitment services for executive, second/third job, technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.