Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to Hold

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sherwin-Williams has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. The buyout of Valspar has positioned the company as a leading paints and coatings provider globally. Sherwin-Williams should gain from significant synergies of the Valspar acquisition. The company is also benefiting from its actions to cut operating costs. It also remains focused on growth through expansion of operations. However, Sherwin-Williams faces earnings headwinds from Valspar acquisition charges. It also remains exposed to significant raw material cost pressure which may also weigh on its margins in 2018. The company is also facing some volume pressure in its consumer unit.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $486.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.33.

SHW traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $393.83. 409,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,051. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $307.27 and a 1-year high of $435.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,894.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $306,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

