Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sinopec (SNP) to Hold

Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “We appreciate Sinopec’s large-scale oil discoveries, especially in the Tahe basin of Xinjiang and the Sichuan Basin, which will support long-term production. Also, declining long-term debt load along with a rapidly rising cash pile reflect balance sheet strength. The company recently reported fourth quarter results wherein earnings and revenues increased year over year on the back of higher natural gas production and refinery throughput. We also like Sinopec’s above-average dividend yield. However, we believe Sinopec’s matured domestic oil fields and associated rising costs will remain an overhang on its operations. As it is, Sinopec’s operating expenses rose in 2017. Given these factors, we prefer to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNP. Nomura initiated coverage on Sinopec in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sinopec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie lowered Sinopec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group upgraded Sinopec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Sinopec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $91.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107,123.80, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. Sinopec has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a China-based energy and chemical company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Development segment, Refining segment, Marketing and Distribution segment, Chemicals segment, and Corporate and Others segment. Exploration and Development segment explores and develops oil fields, as well as produces crude oil and natural gas.

