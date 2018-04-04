Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAN. Northcoast Research set a $53.00 price objective on Aaron's and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Aaron's in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Aaron's in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Aaron's from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Aaron's from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.36.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. 14,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,455. The stock has a market cap of $3,246.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aaron's has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.07 million. Aaron's had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. Aaron's’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Aaron's will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron's announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Aaron's’s payout ratio is 4.69%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Yanker sold 40,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $1,916,899.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $631,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,647 shares of company stock worth $2,033,048. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Aaron's in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aaron's in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Aaron's in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Aaron's in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Aaron's in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

