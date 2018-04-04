Zacks Investment Research Lowers AeroCentury (ACY) to Sell

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “AeroCentury Corp. was formed to acquire JetFleet Aircraft, L.P. and JetFleet Aircraft II, L.P., in a statutory merger. The company is an operating lessor and finance company which specializes in leasing used turboprop aircraft and engines. The company’s aircraft and engines are on lease to regional airlines and commercial users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., South America and Europe. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get AeroCentury alerts:

Shares of ACY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013. AeroCentury has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AeroCentury by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroCentury by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroCentury by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-investment-research-lowers-aerocentury-acy-to-sell.html.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp. acquires used regional aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional carriers all over the world. The Company’s segment is leasing of regional aircraft to foreign and domestic regional airlines. The business of the Company is managed by JetFleet Management Corp. (JMC), an integrated aircraft management, marketing and financing business.

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.