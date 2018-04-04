Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Sell

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Caterpillar faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation and higher restructuring charges, which is expected to weigh on its margins in 2018. The company expects about $400 million of restructuring costs in 2018. The recent tariff on steel imports will also inflate manufacturing costs of the company. Further, Caterpillar expects that its Financial Products segment’s profit will be lower in 2018 compared with 2017. It also expects that growth in Construction Industries will moderate in the back half of 2018 mainly due to the impact of seasonal sales in China. Moreover, the company's stretched valuation is another concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS set a $180.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

CAT opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $85,992.38, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $92.98 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total value of $15,526,004.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $84,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Clearbridge LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4,240.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

