Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, shares of Crown Castle grew 10.7% outperforming its industry's loss of 9.7%. Further, we apprecitae Crown Castle’s efforts to diversify its business from a tower operator to a fiber provider. The deployment of 5G network should drive growth on the company’s tower and small cell assets as the wireless carriers look to expand and enhance their networks. Extensive tower portfolio, increased demand for infrastructure, healthy leasing activity, continual buyout of towers and growing demand for mobile broadband are other positives. However, customer concentration is very high for Crown Castle. Consolidation in the wireless industry may reduce demand for cell tower deployments and is likely to impact Crown Castle’s top line. Evolution of new technologies may reduce the demand for site leases and increase the expenses.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCI. Goldman Sachs lowered Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

CCI traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $107.88. 1,173,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,807. The stock has a market cap of $44,271.50, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $93.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $1,951,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,622,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $75,391.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,598.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,647,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,991,000 after buying an additional 653,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,247,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,395,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,988,000 after purchasing an additional 481,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,202,000 after purchasing an additional 131,806 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 91.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,268,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,972 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

