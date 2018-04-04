Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) to Sell

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCPH. BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 111,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,943. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $653.84 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.19). equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,968,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $7,487,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,946,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-investment-research-lowers-deciphera-pharmaceuticals-dcph-to-sell.html.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing drugs to improve the lives of cancer patients. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib. Its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform, inhibit the activation of kinases.

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.