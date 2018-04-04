Dometic Group (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dometic Group (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Dometic Group AB provides branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of Climate, Hygiene & Sanitation and Food & Beverage. It offers products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars, pleasure and workboats and for a variety of other uses. The company operates primarily in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Dometic Group AB is headquartered in Solna, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Dometic Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

OTCMKTS DTCGF remained flat at $$10.60 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. Dometic Group has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3,135.83, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.59.

