VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “VeriFone’s first-quarter fiscal 2018 results benefited from strong revenue growth in Latin America, EMEA and North America SMB vertical. The company’s mPOS device has gained good traction within a short span of time. Additionally, connected device footprint expanded primarily driven by strong growth in payment-as-a service solution in North America. VeriFone now plans to surpass 2 million connected devices globally in fiscal 2018. However, the company’s business has been affected by macroeconomic headwinds in emerging markets, which has resulted in increased pricing pressure for the company. Increasing competition and sluggishness in the Asia-Pacific and North America regions also poses concern. Divestitures of the Petro Media and the Taxi businesses continues to hurt top-line growth. Shares have underperformed the broader industry in the past one year.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAY. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on VeriFone from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.45.

PAY traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. 653,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,260. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.72, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. VeriFone has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.43 million. VeriFone had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. analysts predict that VeriFone will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriFone announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriFone by 46.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in VeriFone by 2.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 303,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in VeriFone by 27.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 30,764 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in VeriFone in the third quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VeriFone by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,030,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after buying an additional 70,684 shares during the last quarter.

About VeriFone

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

