Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vuzix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,765. The company has a market capitalization of $150.16, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.23. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 354.51% and a negative return on equity of 123.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Vuzix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vuzix news, CFO Grant Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 11,252 shares of company stock worth $73,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vuzix stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Vuzix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

