A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATEN. DA Davidson lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 37,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,833. The stock has a market cap of $401.16, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.75. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 10,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $60,978.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $26,565.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,836.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $276,043. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

