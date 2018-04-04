Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have $0.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Asanko Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AKG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 6,444,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,315. Asanko Gold has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Asanko Gold had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 13.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,864,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 686,467 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 20.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 20,273,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 3,475,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,939,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 298,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 37.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-asanko-gold-akg-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asanko Gold (AKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.