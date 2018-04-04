Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dominos Pizza UK & IRL (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominos Pizza UK & IRL (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

DPUKY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,013. Dominos Pizza UK & IRL has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2,304.66, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominos Pizza UK & IRL Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 950 stores in the United Kingdom; and 16 stores in Switzerland.

