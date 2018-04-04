Fenner (OTCMKTS:FNERF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fenner plc is a polymer technology company, which manufactures and distributes conveyor belting and reinforced precision polymer products. It operates through the Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products segments. Engineered Conveyor Solutions segment manufactures rubber ply, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications. Advanced Engineered Products segment manufactures precision polymer products including precision drives for computer peripherals, copiers and ATMs; problem solving power transmission and motion transfer components; silicone and complex hoses; seals and sealing solutions for the fluid power and oil and gas industries; technical textiles for medical and industrial applications and silicone based products and fluropolymer components for fluid and gas handling. Fenner plc is headquartered in Hessle, the United Kingdom. “

Get Fenner alerts:

Shares of FNERF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337. Fenner has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fenner (FNERF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-fenner-fnerf-to-buy-updated.html.

About Fenner

Fenner Plc is a polymer technology company, which manufactures and distributes conveyor belting and reinforced precision polymer products. It operates through the Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products segments. The Engineered Conveyor Solutions segment manufactures rubber ply, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fenner (FNERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fenner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.