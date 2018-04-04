Newmark Group (NMRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK has been the subject of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

NMRK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. 275,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,722. The firm has a market cap of $2,350.82 and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,982,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,440,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,723,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,652,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-newmark-group-nmrk-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc is a commercial real estate services company. The Company is focused on offering products and services to both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consists of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting and government-sponsored enterprise lending and loan servicing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.