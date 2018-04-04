Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RadNet (RDNT) to “Buy”

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. FIX began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $14.00 target price on RadNet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

RadNet stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. 139,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,260. RadNet has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.39.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). RadNet had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marvin S. Cadwell sold 35,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $447,772.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,852. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RadNet (RDNT) to “Buy”” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-radnet-rdnt-to-buy.html.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.