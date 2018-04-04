Zacks: iPic Entertainment Inc (IPIC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $16.17 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given iPic Entertainment an industry rank of 188 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPIC shares. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of iPic Entertainment stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. 1,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,500. iPic Entertainment has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $17.00.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc is owns and operates entertainment facilities. The Company is focused on providing casual restaurant, a farm to glass service bar, and theater auditoriums. The Company provides venues for private events, family and business functions and other corporate sponsored events. The Company has three different formats of iPic locations, such as Generation I locations, Generation Ii locations, and Generation III locations.

