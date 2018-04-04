Zacks: Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Kelly Services an industry rank of 25 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 64,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kelly Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kelly Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $29.50. 100,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,104.81, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc is a workforce solutions provider, which is engaged in offering a range of specialty services. The Company provides workforce solutions in three regions: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Company’s segments are Americas Commercial, Americas Professional and Technical (Americas PT), EMEA Commercial, EMEA Professional and Technical (EMEA PT), and Outsourcing and Consulting Group (OCG).

