Zacks: Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Merchants Bancorp an industry rank of 166 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MBIN shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. 19,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $623.77 and a P/E ratio of 10.84.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding bank. The Bank operate multiple lines of business with a focus on FHA multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing, mortgage warehouse financing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking.

