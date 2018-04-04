Zacks: Rosehill Resources Inc (ROSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.83 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rosehill Resources an industry rank of 120 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rosehill Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eurobank EFG assumed coverage on Rosehill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Rosehill Resources in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $119,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 51,221 shares of company stock worth $334,733 over the last ninety days. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSE. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROSE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. Rosehill Resources has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.69.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, formerly KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company is focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. It has nearly 5,000 net acres with approximately 80% held by production and drilling locations. Its drilling locations are located across ten distinct benches.

