Zacks: Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Simply Good Foods an industry rank of 127 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $17,342,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,483,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,353,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 378,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,356,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 348,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,702. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

