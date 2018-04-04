Zacks: Viad Corp (VVI) Given $57.25 Average Target Price by Analysts

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $57.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viad an industry rank of 62 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 370,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Viad has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,068.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Viad had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Viad will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zacks-viad-corp-vvi-given-57-25-average-target-price-by-analysts-updated.html.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.