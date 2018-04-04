Zacks: XCel Brands Inc (XELB) Given $5.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XCel Brands an industry rank of 197 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on XCel Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XCel Brands stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.47. XCel Brands has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc is a brand development and media company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, licensing, marketing, and direct to consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products, and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

