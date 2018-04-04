Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sells 189,409 Shares

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso sold 189,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $6,769,477.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,832,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,967,402.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Caruso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Daniel Caruso sold 3,380 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $120,260.40.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Daniel Caruso sold 63,054 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $2,238,417.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Daniel Caruso sold 26,332 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $992,716.40.

On Monday, February 26th, Daniel Caruso sold 133,888 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $4,819,968.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Daniel Caruso sold 119,352 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,499,570.40.

On Thursday, February 8th, Daniel Caruso sold 17,950 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $677,792.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Daniel Caruso sold 123,738 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $4,553,558.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Daniel Caruso sold 12,500 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $458,750.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Daniel Caruso sold 87,741 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,163,063.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Daniel Caruso sold 17,723 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $644,939.97.

Zayo Group stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. 1,539,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8,635.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.53. Zayo Group Holdings has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $37.95.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.79 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZAYO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zayo Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zayo Group to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zayo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zayo Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Zayo Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Zayo Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zayo Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Zayo Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

