ZClassic 1-Day Volume Tops $481,375.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00066536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ZClassic has a market cap of $16.71 million and $481,375.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00621784 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.01 or 0.02686700 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00284405 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00176036 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00304838 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 3,667,350 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

