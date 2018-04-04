Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ZEG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 103.50 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362. Zegona Communications has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.53).

WARNING: “Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zegona-communications-plc-zeg-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-3-90-on-april-24th-updated.html.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc is a United Kingdom-based company focusing on network-based communications and entertainment opportunities. The Company operates through Central Costs segment. The Company is engaged in acquiring businesses in the European telecommunications, media and technology sector. The Company’s subsidiaries include Zegona Limited, Zegona (Lux) SAR.L, Parselaya S.L.

Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.