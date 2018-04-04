Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Radian Group (RDN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 974,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

RDN opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4,113.25, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.32 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

