Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter worth $152,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 185.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.69.

NYSE:IR opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $21,368.04, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $217,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $142,881.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,872 shares of company stock worth $6,305,659. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

