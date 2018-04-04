ZenCash (ZEN) Price Hits $20.84

ZenCash (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. ZenCash has a market capitalization of $74.27 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of ZenCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZenCash has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One ZenCash coin can currently be bought for $20.84 or 0.00307519 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, COSS, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00621415 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.32 or 0.02705120 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00063984 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00194000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00291686 BTC.

About ZenCash

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. ZenCash’s total supply is 3,564,013 coins. The Reddit community for ZenCash is /r/ZenSys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZenCash’s official Twitter account is @zencashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZenCash is forum.zensystem.io. The official website for ZenCash is zensystem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZenCash aims to be a secure and useful privacy coin, offering users zero-knowledge proof shielded transactions over an end-to-end encrypted network provided by compensated secure nodes. The project launched as a fork of Zcash technology using zk-SNARKs, but is building out in a direction focusing on usability, grassroots community involvement, and a self-funding treasury model that compensates stakeholders for continued network improvements and growth. “

ZenCash Coin Trading

ZenCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, COSS and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase ZenCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZenCash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZenCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

