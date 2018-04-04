Zennies (ZENI) Market Cap Tops $775,693.00

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Zennies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Zennies has a market capitalization of $775,693.00 and approximately $5,752.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zennies has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000774 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000900 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zennies Profile

Zennies (ZENI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone. Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone.

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

