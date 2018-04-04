Zero Trading 35.5% Lower This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00009012 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $15,905.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00624850 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.02723750 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00299088 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00063013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00191183 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00296752 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 2,684,820 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zero-currency.com. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

