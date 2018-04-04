Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 35,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,470,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $575,107,000 after buying an additional 332,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,590,815.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.63 to $47.71 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

NYSE ORCL opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $186,323.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

