Zilbercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CRYPTO:ZBC)

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Zilbercoin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilbercoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $256.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilbercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00616303 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006337 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000606 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00098227 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Zilbercoin Coin Profile

ZBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,145,663 coins. The official website for Zilbercoin is zilbercoin.space. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc.

Buying and Selling Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy Zilbercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilbercoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilbercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

