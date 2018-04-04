California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,792 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Zillow Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ Z opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $282.33 million for the quarter.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $220,421.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,713.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amy Bohutinsky sold 168,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $8,923,394.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,828 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,990 over the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on Z. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zillow Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,792 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/zillow-group-inc-z-holdings-increased-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system-updated.html.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.